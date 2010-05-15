Basshunter w/ Steve Aoki

Sweden’s Basshunter (born Jonas Altberg) gained international recognition in the Eurodance scene with his 2007 album, Now You’re Gone , which spawned his most popular singles so far, including “All I Ever Wanted.” The superstar producer shares tonight’s Stellar Spark bill at the Rave with literally dozens of other DJs and producers, including remix ringmaster and funky trendsetter Steve Aoki, who was the Einstein of Dim Mak Records, which introduced music junkies to Bloc Party, MSTRKRFT and The Bloody Beetroots. His remixes of songs by Duran Duran, The Killers and Robin Thicke have ricocheted throughout clubs and house parties on a global scale.