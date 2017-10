Bassnectar is a collaborative project headed by San Francisco DJ Lorin Ashton, who fuses all forms of electronic music (with a particular emphasis on drum ’n’ bass and breakbeat) into one ever-changing wall of sound. Tonight the group brings its light-and-visual-heavy live show to the Turner Hall Ballroom, splitting a bill with DJ Vadim, the globetrotting Russian DJ who fuses electronic sounds from all over the world into one hip-hop-heavy pastiche.