Lorin Ashton, better known by his stage name Bassnectar, uses sudden drops and rapid-fire tempo changes to weave a trippy pastiche of free-form electronica. Though he's been touring aggressively since his 2001 debut, Freakbeat for the Beatfreaks , Ashton has been adamant about keeping his sound fresh, hence the heavy dubstep influence on his latest record, Divergent Spectrum . Tonight he shares a bill with the electronica-minded jam band EOTO and the remix artist R/D.