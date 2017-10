Perhaps one day Jonny Lang will be so universally regarded that he’ll inspire a band named “The Bastard Sons of Jonny Lang.” In the meantime, though, only Johnny Cash can claim that odd honorand, to be sure, it is an honor. The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, silly as their moniker may be, play updated outlaw country that would make the Man in Black proud, and they take Cash’s legacy more seriously than their name might suggest. They do a 10 p.m. show at Points East Pub tonight.