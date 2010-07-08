Once again downtown Milwaukee’s four-day Bastille Days celebration commences with the “Storming of the Bastille” 5k run, and once again the health benefits of all that exercise will be summarily undone for many by copious consumption of fried begnets, cheese and other delicacies. Cooking demonstrations, French culture displays and roaming street performers are among the entertainment outside of four stages of music, which this year will host headliners Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Lisa Haley and the Zydekats and Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons.