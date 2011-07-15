Celebrating its 30th year, Milwaukee's Bastille Days festival once again will turn Downtown Milwaukee into a Parisian paradise for four days, with four stages of entertainment and cherished traditions like the Storming of the Bastille run/walk, the Sunday French mass and the "Consuming of the Fried Dough" (the Alliance Française will again be selling authentic beignets). There's something for nearly everyone at the festival this year, and in the true spirit of the French Revolution, the tyranny of high ticket prices is left to other festivals: Admission is free. Artists performing this year include The Uptown Savages, the Ethan Keller Group, Evergreen, The LoveMonkeys, Robin Pluer and Semi Twang.