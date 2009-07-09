Bastille Days, the annual festival that transforms Downtown’s Cathedral Square Park into a Parisian paradise for four days, will feature some new attractions this year. Coinciding with traditional festival staples, like the French mass, the Storming of the Bastille and the Consuming of the Fried Dough, will be new activities including a puppy parade featuring costumed dogs, a French cheese seminar and a kissing contest, where the longest lip lockers win prizes. Tonight the festival features a performance from the local power-pop band The Good Luck Joes at 9 p.m.