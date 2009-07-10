Bastille Days, the annual festival that transforms Downtown’s Cathedral Square Park into a Parisian paradise for four days, will feature some new attractions this year. Coinciding with traditional festival staples, like the French mass, the Storming of the Bastille and the Consuming of the Fried Dough, will be new activities including a puppy parade featuring costumed dogs, a French cheese seminar and a kissing contest, where the longest lip lockers win prizes. There’s something for nearly everyone at the festival this year, and in the true spirit of the French Revolution, the tyranny of high ticket prices is left to other festivals: Admission to Bastille Days is free.