Named for Adam West’s camp-tastic Batman dance, The Batusis unites two seminal punk figures: The New York Dolls’ Sylvain Sylvain and The Dead Boys’ Cheetah Chrome. Though the tempos rarely match those of their punk days, the group’s self-titled EP, which they recorded with members of Joan Jett’s band and released this spring, gives the two guitarists plenty of room to trade licks over sleazy, boogie-woogie grooves.