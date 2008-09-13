While staying true to its roots as a modest residential neighborhood, Bay View has over the last decade emerged as one of the Milwaukee’s most fashionable districts, as scores of young Milwaukeeans attracted by the affordable housing have quite literally set up shop there. The neighborhood’s signature thoroughfare, Kinnickinnick Avenue, is now filled with quirky shops, novel restaurants, trendy galleries, comfortable coffeeshops and hip bars, so the annual Bay View Bash, which runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today, serves as something of an open house for all these businesses. Of course, the festival also draws on Bay View’s newfound reputation as a vibrant hub for the local music scene, and this year the festival’s three stages feature performances from bands like Disguised as Birds, 1956, The Etiquette, The Invaders, Guido’s Race Car and Kings Go Forth.