While staying true to its roots as a modest residential neighborhood, Bay View has over the last decade emerged as one of the Milwaukee’s most fashionable districts, as scores of young Milwaukeeans attracted by the affordable housing have quite literally set up shop there. The neighborhood’s signature thoroughfare, Kinnickinnick Avenue, is now filled with quirky shops, novel restaurants, trendy galleries, comfortable coffee shops and hip bars, so the annual Bay View Bash, which runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today, serves as something of an open house for all these businesses. There will also be cultural demonstrations, children’s activities and three stages of music, featuring bands like 1956, Dim Suns, El Gordo, the Daniel Nathan Band and The Uptown Savages.