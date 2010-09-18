Among the attractions at this year’s Bay View Bash, one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhood festivals, are demonstrations on ballroom dance, swordplay and Falun Gong exercises, a fashion show, a strongman competition and a host of children’s entertainment. There also will be plenty of shopping opportunities, courtesy of the many independent businesses that line Kinnickinnic Avenue between Potter and Clement, and several stages of music, hosting artists including 1956, BSG, Brandon James, Herman Astro, Lovanova, The Happy Talk Band and the Bad Boy All-Stars.