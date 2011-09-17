While staying true to its roots as a working-class, residential neighborhood, over the last decade Bay View has emerged as one of Milwaukee's most fashionable districts, as scores of young Milwaukeeans attracted by the affordable housing have quite literally set up shop there. The neighborhood's signature thoroughfare, Kinnickinnic Avenue, is now lined with quirky shops, novel restaurants, trendy galleries, comfortable coffee shops and hip bars, so the annual Bay View Bash serves as something of an open house for all these businesses. There will also be cultural demonstrations, children's activities and three stages of music, featuring bands including King Solomon, The Ragadors and Gabriel Sanchez's The Prince Experience.