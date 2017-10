The Bay View Inter-organizational Council will bring the neighborhood together tonight for its annual Christmas tree lighting at the Bay View Post, 2860 S. Kinnickinnic. The event begins with 6 p.m. Christmas caroling by the Bay View High School Choir in advance of the 7 p.m. tree lighting, which will feature an appearance from Santa. The Bay View Area Redcats and Garibaldi Society will provide refreshments.