More than 25 Bay View bars, restaurants and venues will host artwork and entertainment on Friday evening in conjunction with Bay View Gallery Night. Some event highlights include a local art fair outside of Outpost; a local comedy bill featuring Ryan Holman and other Milwaukee comedians at Sugar Maple; a Shane Gardner photography exhibition at the Alchemist Theatre; and three floors of art at the Hide House, including a first-floor show from Bay View Arts Guild members. Most events run from 5-9 p.m., though some run much later. For a complete listing of events, visit bayviewgallerynight.com.