Bay View Gallery Night

More than 25 Bay View bars, restaurants and venues will host artwork and entertainment on Friday evening in conjunction with Bay View Gallery Night. Some event highlights include a local art fair outside of Outpost; a local comedy bill featuring Ryan Holman and other Milwaukee comedians at Sugar Maple; a Shane Gardner photography exhibition at the Alchemist Theatre; and three floors of art at the Hide House, including a first-floor show from Bay View Arts Guild members. Most events run from 5-9 p.m., though some run much later. For a complete listing of events, visit bayviewgallerynight.com.