One of the most intimate theaters in town launches its twelfth season with an original adaptation of Nevil Shute's 1957 science-fiction/romance novel On The Beach from local playwright Dale Gutzman. Set in Australia in a post-apocalyptic world, the story focuses on life after nuclear war. Knowing that the nuclear fallout will reach them soon, the survivors set about putting their affairs in order before their inevitable deaths. The production wraps up its run with a final performance this afternoon.