The Baltimore duo Beach House had already polished the muted, Mazzy Star-esque dream-pop of their 2006 self-titled debut album on their 2008 effort Devotion , but even their biggest supporters couldn’t have predicted they’d make an album as bold and assured as their new Teen Dream . These psychedelic songs still sound like they could have been recorded in a funeral home, but this time around singer Victoria Legrand opens a curtain to the outside world to let in some joyous sunshine as she sings about the most inspirational of muses: love.