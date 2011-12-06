Beady Eye w/ Black Box Revelation

After main songwriter Noel Gallagher's acrimonious exit from Oasis, remaining members Liam Gallagher, Gem Archer and Andy Bell decided to continue making music together as Beady Eye. As you'd expect from a band fronted by the flashier Gallagher brother, Beady Eye's debut album, Different Gear, Still Speeding , is a cocky collection of Beatles- and Stones-worshipping throwbacks not all that far removed from Oasis' rock fantasies. (The other Gallagher, meanwhile, has started his own band, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, which records music in the style of Oasis' more sweeping, grandiose works.)