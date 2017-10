The Chicago noise-rock trio Bear Claw doubles down on the bass, eschewing the usual guitar for twin bass guitars. The resulting assault recalls the mathy, tangled rhythms of Faraquet, but never at the expense of the by-the-throat immediacy of heroes like The Jesus Lizard. The trio’s latest album, Refuse This Gift , is its third recorded with Chicago noise god Steve Albini, and like Albini’s best work, it’s loud, direct and unpretentious, an honest distillation of the band’s live show.