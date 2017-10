The joke should have grown stale by nowband mashes up Beatles favorites with Metallica lyrics and a thrash-metal attitudebut Milwaukee’s Beatallica keeps finding ways to keep it fresh on its latest album, Masterful Mystery Tour, which they celebrate at tonight’s release party. The album contains punny hybrids like “The Battery of Jaymz and Yoko,” “Got to Get You Trapped Under Ice” and “I Want to Choke Your Band.”