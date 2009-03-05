Beatallica w/ Adler’s Appetite

The joke should have grown stale by nowband mashes up Beatles favorites with Metallica lyrics and a thrash-metal attitudebut Milwaukee’s Beatallica keeps finding ways to keep it fresh. The group’s latest album, Sgt. Hetfield’s Motorbreath Pub Band, contains songs like “Blackened the U.S.S.R.,” “Hey Dude” and an “Enter Sandman”/“Taxman” sendup called simply “Sandman.” Tonight the high-concept cover band opens for a very low-concept cover band, Adler’s Appetite, the sad paying gig of one-time Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler, a man so troubled that Dr. Drew couldn’t fix him. Anyone wondering what the entire Appetite for Destruction album would sound like as played by members of Quiet Riot and Enuff Z’Nuff won’t want to miss this.