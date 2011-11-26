Beats Antique w/ Mindspyk

Originally formed to create musical accompaniments for producer/arranger Zoe Jakes' belly dances, the Oakland world-fusion band Beats Antique has blossomed into an internationally popular touring group. Their albums weave an experimental mix of Middle Eastern gypsy music, Afro-beat and funk. It's a sound so busy and eclectic that when Blues Traveler's John Popper lent a bit of harmonica to 2010's Blind Threshold , it barely registered as unusual. The group's latest, this year's Elektrafone , draws heavily from dubstep and hip-hop.