Those looking for a career in the complicated field of urban planning need all the help that they can get, but authors Michael Bayer (of Annapolis Environmental Resources Management), Nancy Frank (an associate professor and chair of UWM’s department of urban planning) and Jason Valerius (a Madison, Wis., urban designer) offer a road map in their book Becoming An Urban Planner . The authors will speak about the book tonight at 7 p.m. following a reception that begins at 5 p.m.