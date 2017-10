The Turner Hall Ballroom premieres its "Beer and a Movie" series with a screening of Quentin Tarantino's 1992 directorial debut, Reservoir Dogs . A heist movie without an actual heist, the film introduced many of Tarantino's trademarks: a nonlinear narrative, shocking violence and glib, larger-than-life characters with epic stretches of dialogue. Future screenings in the series include Inception (March 12), The Fighter (March 18) and Clerks (March 25).