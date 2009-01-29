In recent years the college pastime of beer pong has grown from a viral drinking game to something of a true sport along the line of billiards, complete with organized tournaments. Thanks to the city’s many colleges and the College House Beer Pong League, now in its tenth year, Milwaukee has a deeper beer-pong tradition than most cities, and a few of its bars have even dabbled in hosting beer-pong events. Trinity Three Irish Pubs is the latest to host this popular game, with a casual Thursday night gathering that also features $5 pitchers.