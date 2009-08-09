Boulevard Theatre launches its 2009-2010 season with the 1997 Douglas Carter Beane comedy As Bees in Honey Drown , which tells the story of a beautiful con artist who takes advantage of an aspiring author. Ericka Wade plays the aforementioned beautiful con artist; her mark is young New York writer Evan Wyler, played by David Geisler. Alexa introduces herself to Evan by posing as a wealthy record producer who is interested in having him write a screenplay about her life story. She covers the expenses on their first few meetings, but it isn't long before Evan's credit card is paying for everything.