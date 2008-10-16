Chamber Music Milwaukee tosses local classical music aficionados some red meat tonight with an all-Beethoven program, “Beethoven: Possessed Personality.” Featured on the program, which begins at 7:30 p.m., are three of Beethoven’s highly regarded but less-performed works: “With Two Eyeglasses Obligato;” Quintet for piano, oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon in E-flat Major, Op. 16; and Sextet for 2 horns and string quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 81b.