Thinking beyond the usual Rocky Horror Picture Show midnight routine, Milwaukee’s Warped Cast gives the same loving, live treatment to other cult films, like Little Shop of Horrors and Clue . Their latest selection, the 1988 Tim Burton horror-comedy Beetlejuice , should give them plenty to work with. Expect the troupe to break out all the stops during the Harry Belafonte “Jump in the Line” dance routine. (Also Saturday, Nov. 21.)