Beirut w/ Perfume Genius

With his expansive indie-pop project Beirut, singer-songwriter Zach Condon has documented his travels around the globe through a series of grandly composed albums that imagine a more worldly Neutral Milk Hotel. His third and latest full-length, this year's The Rip Tide , finds him comfortable settled in New York, but retains the same wandering spirit of its predecessors. Opener Perfume Genius released one of last year's most moving (and at times most unsettling) albums, Learning , a collection of damaged bedroom pop, for Matador Records.