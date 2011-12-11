Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica

Under the leadership of music director Richard Hynson, who has conducted the company for more than two decades, the Bel Canto Chorus returns to the South Side's gorgeous Basilica of St. Josaphat for one of Milwaukee's grandest holiday concerts. Joined by the Bel Canto Boy Choirs and the Milwaukee Handbell Ensemble, the chorus' hundred or so singers will perform a number of favorite holiday pieces, including “Silent Night” and “The First Noel.” The choir will be selling a CD of its Christmas recordings at the performance.