A slew of spiritually minded vendors gather for a day of celebration at the Muellner Building in Wauwatosa's Hart Park (7300 Chestnut St.) for the 6th annual spring festival Beltane Return of the Sun. There will be tarot readings and workshops on animal communication, psychic sketches and singing bowls in the run up to a 6 p.m. Beltane Ritual. The event is free and open to the public.