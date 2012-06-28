Ben Folds has kept busy since he disbanded his piano-rock trio Ben Folds Five shortly after the release of its bold final album, 1999's <I>The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner</I>. He's recorded plenty of solo albums and toured aggressively, while juggling a three-year stint as a judge on the NBC a cappella competition “The Sing-Off.” Last year, though, he found the time to reunite with his old band mates. They recorded three new songs for the Ben Folds Five retrospective <I>The Best Imitation of Myself</i>. After realizing that the old chemistry was still there, they announced a new album, which is expected to come out this summer.