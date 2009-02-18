Ben Kweller w/ The Watson Twins

As a teenage prodigy with a proficiency in grunge and an ear for alt-pop hooks, Ben Kweller drew considerable acclaim, but he’s had difficulty finding his footing since turning drinking age. His 2004 sophomore album, On My Way, cut back some of the quirk, but also much of the fun, while 2006’s self-titled effort, for which he played all the instruments, was even more stiflingly earnest. On Kweller’s new album, Changing Horseshey, look, a punthe boyish singer’s quest to be taken seriously brings him to that old singer-songwriter fallback: country. Openers The Watson Twins, a pair of harmonizing identical sisters, came to attention backing indie princess Jenny Lewis before they released their Ben Kweller own graceful Americana album, Fire Songs, last year.