Milwaukee’s LGBT community rallies tonight to raise money for one of its own, a local icon known as Alex, who is a pre-op transsexual looking to complete her operation. La Cage, with help from an anonymous donor who is going to match ticket sales, looks to help Alex fund the procedure tonight with a $20 benefit that will feature hors d’ouevres, a performance from musician Billy Kirchen of his composition “Mirrors of Desire,” and then a DJ until 2 a.m.