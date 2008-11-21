After a rough summer where Hurricanes Ike and Gustav took a $10 billion toll on the country and destroyed nearly a third of its crops, Cuba was struck by another hurricane earlier this month, Paloma, which leveled hundreds more homes. Tonight Milwaukee does its part to help out its struggling sister city, the port of Nuevitas, with a 7 p.m. Benefit for Cuban Hurricane Relief concert and dance at the United Community Center, 1028 S. 9th St. Performing traditional and modern Cuban music will be Tony Baez, Ana Ruth Bermudez and the groups Rumbrava and Fuego Musical. They’re playing for a suggested donation of $10.