Benefit for the Echo Base Collective

It’s been nearly three months since the Echo Base Collective was shut down by the Milwaukee Police for various alcohol-related offenses. To help pay down some of the exorbitant legal fees the Echo Base’s founder incurred, tonight at 8 p.m. The Ring will host a similarly low-key bill of small local and regional acts, this time hopefully devoid of unexpected legal interruption. The peppy chorus-driven punk group Chinese Telephones will appear alongside Minneapolis’ A Paper Cup Band. Also performing; Year of the Scavenger, The Please and Thank Yous, Danny Price and the Loose Change and Sanstereo.