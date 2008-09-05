With their keyboard-drum setup, the Benevento/Russo Duo initially earned hasty comparisons to Medeski Martin & Wood, even though the duo’s jams are far trippier and often heavier than the more seasoned trio’s agreeable jazz grooves. Benevento/Russo work up a mean wall of sound from their brick-and-mortar base, and the frantic pace and percussive showboating of their live shows have made them peripheral stars of the jam sceneof course, their frequent performances with members of Phish haven’t hurt their stock, either. The group returns to Milwaukee tonight for a 10 p.m. show at the Miramar Theatre.