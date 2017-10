The title of Benjamin Mee’s new memoir sums up the gist deftlyit’s called We Bought a Zoo. In the book, British columnist Mee and his family purchase and move into a run-down zoo, with the intentions of fixing it up and opening its gates again. The process is made more difficult by Mee’s inexperience and the tragic death of Mee’s wife, who succumbs to cancer. Mee discusses the book tonight at a 7 p.m. appearance at the Schwartz Bookshop in Brookfield.