More in line with Wolfmother and Steppenwolf than, say, Wolf Eyes, Wolf & Cub, We Are Wolves or Aids Wolf, Milwaukee’s Beowolves in their own way pays tribute to the same iconic, wild canine as so many other rock groups from the past half decade. Their brand of hard-rock even has a free-spirited, howling-at-the-moon quality to it, though it isn’t quite as feral as that of their prime influences, AC/DC and Motorhead. Tonight The Beowolves do a 10 p.m. show at the Stonefly Brewery.