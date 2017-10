Maybe it runs in the family. The late Luther Allison played some of the best electric Chicago blues ever recorded, and these days his youngest son, Bernard Allison, has carried on in his footsteps. Like his father, Allison plays sweaty electric blues, but he also puts his own, youthful stamp on the genre, bringing in swatches of rock and funk into his sound as well. Tonight Allison does an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall.