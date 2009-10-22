A jazz and rock vocalist with seemingly unlimited range, Bernard Fowler has appeared on albums from Herbie Hancock, Yoko Ono, Public Image, Ltd., Duran Duran and Alice Cooper, but it’s his body of work with the Rolling Stones that had brought him the most attention. Starting with Mick Jagger’s 1985 solo record, She’s The Boss , Fowler has been a regular on Stones albums and side-projectshe’s also recorded with Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and even Charlie Watts, bringing life to the drummer’s jazz records. In 2006, Fowler released his first solo album, Friends with Privileges , which featured famous friends like Robert Plant and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.