Best Coast w/ Wavves and No Joy

One of last year’s breakout indie-rock acts, Best Coast is led by California songwriter Bethany Cosentino, who pens simple, hooky songs about boys and cats, drawing from girl-group melodies and lo-fi aesthetics. It’s a remedial sound, but on the group’s 2010 full-length debut Crazy For You , Cosentino has the attitude to pull it off. Best Coast shares this tour with Wavves, the lo-fi band led by Cosentino’s boyfriend, Nathan Williams. He toned down some of his trademark distortion to better play up his pop-punk influences on Wavves’ 2010 album, King of The Beach .