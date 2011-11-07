Best of Milwaukee Awards Party

The readers have spoken. Thousands voted in the 2011 Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee readers' choice awards, and tonight we'll unveil the winners at an award ceremony and party that's open to the public. The event features complimentary hors d'oeuvres and desserts from a dozen local businesses, including Alterra, Centercourt Pub & Grille, Kiku, Lo-Cash Live, Maxie's Southern Comfort, Mayura, McBob's, Revolucion, Shahrazad, The Eatery on Farwell, Zaffiro's and Zak's Cafe. Admission is $5, and the proceeds benefit the Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee.