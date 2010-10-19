Best of Milwaukee Awards Party

The readers have spoken. Thousands voted in the 2010 Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee readers’ choice awards, and tonight we’ll unveil the results at an award ceremony and party that’s open to the public. The event features complimentary hors d’oeuvres and deserts from nearly 20 area restaurants, including: Alem Ethiopian Village, Alterra, Centercourt Pub & Grille, Chili Lili’s, The Eatery on Farwell, Las Palmas, Maxie’s Southern Comfort, Sake Tumi, Sphinx Coffee, Heidi’s House of Sweets, Burke Candy, Simma’s Bakery, Kiku Japanese Cuisine, Get Them While They're Hot Tamales, Casablanca, Zaffiro’s Pizza, McBob’s Pub & Grill, Hue Vietnamese Cuisine and SPiN Milwaukee. Doors open at 6 p.m.; award announcements begin at 7 p.m., and net proceeds from the $7 admission go to Repairs of the Breach, a daytime shelter and resource center for Milwaukee’s homeless.