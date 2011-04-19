Best of Milwaukee Web Awards Party

This year, the Shepherd Express and expressmilwaukee.com asked readers to vote for their favorite Milwaukee-area websites, blogs and Twitter personalities in the first annual Best of Milwaukee Web awards. The winners of those awards will be printed in next week's issue of the Shepherd, but first they'll be announced at tonight's awards party and networking event at the Wherehouse. There will be a complementary build-your-own-burger bar from Sobelman's, cupcakes from the Milwaukee Cupcake Company, drink specials and samples by Lakefront Brewery, games and giveaways, including a chance to win a new iPad 2. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the winners will be announced at 7 p.m.