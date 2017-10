Cinematographer Ellen Kuras spent 23 years filming her directorial debut, an ambitious longitudinal documentary that follows a family that flees its war-torn home country, Laos, for New York, only to discover that their new home can be every bit as violent as the old one. Nothing comes easily for these 10 immigrants, but the family’s determined matriarch tries her hardest to set her kids on the right path. Kuras fills every frame with vibrant color and poetic images.