Italian gore king Lucio Fulci's 1981 grindhouse classic <i>The Beyond</i> follows an unfortunate young woman who attempts to reopen an old hotel in Louisiana that happens to be a portal to hell. It's one of Fulci's most manic works, dense with nonlinear tangents (or continuity errors, depending on how you interpret them), and it's also one of his most unabashedly gruesome, a showcase for all manner of eye injuries and flesh wounds, with a script that shoehorns in every spook you can imagine: ghosts, zombies, demons, creepy-crawlies, even mummies. The Times Cinema screens a restored version of the movie on 35mm film. (Also Saturday, Jan. 7.) <P>