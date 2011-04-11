As Pakistan's first woman prime minsterand the first woman elected to lead any Muslim stateBenazir Bhutto was a deeply polarizing figure in Middle East politics, but in the aftermath of her 2007 assassination right before an election she was expected to win handedly, she has been hailed as a martyr for democracy. Directors Duane Baughman and Johnny O'Hara chart Bhutto's rise to power and examine her legacy in their 2010 documentary, which paints an unabashedly supportive picture of the fallen leader, focusing on her accomplishments while mostly dismissing the corruption charges that twice cut short her time in office.