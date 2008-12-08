More so than any other act, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy helped launch the ’90s swing revival with their performance in the 1996 comedy Swingers. The songs they featured in that film, “Go Daddy-O” and “You and Me and the Bottle Makes Three Tonight,” remain their biggest hits, but the band carried on even as the swing revival faded into memory, continuing to perform lively, feel-good shows. Lately the band has gone the Brian Setzer Orchestra route and been playing Christmas tunes, as on their latest disc, Everything You Want For Christmas. The band does an 8 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight.