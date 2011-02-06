Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s office seem absurdly huge, as smokestacks rise into the distant background beyond an office that appears to stretch out forever. David Cecsarini plays Victor Burlington, a humorously unscrupulous executive in charge of a big corporation. As the comedy opens, he hires a promising underling, a nice guy named Norm Waterbury (Norman Moses), who risks being corrupted by his new boss.